City of Opelika elects new Ward 3 representative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The votes are in and the City of Opelika has elected a city council representative for Ward 3.

Timothy Aja claimed the Ward 3 council seat with 57.9% of the vote.

Aja grew up in Maryland. He currently owns an investment advisory firm and is a commanding officer in the Navy Reserve. He also serves as an ambassador of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Aja says there are four main things he will focus in his new role: Continuing the growth, enhancing and improving the use of Floral Park, making basic financial education available to everyone, and renovating the Indian Pines Golf Course.

Aja beat out three other candidates - Winford Ashmore, Terry Hanners, and Sherri Reese - for the council seat.

