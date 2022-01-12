Business Break
Cold nights, milder afternoons through Saturday; Watching a weekend system

Tyler’s Forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll have sun and some occasional clouds mixing in the next few days but we stay dry through Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. As we head into the weekend, we will watch a pretty impressive storm system. The weekend starts off dry but from late Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday night and Sunday morning, we’ll have a decent dose of rainfall, steady at times. A surface low to our south and an upper level low to our north will lead to this unsettled pattern. As colder air moves in Sunday, another wave of wintry precipitation is possible on the back side of the system in Georgia and Alabama, particularly across the northern one-third of the state. At this point, we’re mainly expecting a cold rain for us, but the rain/snow line could shift farther north or south so stay tuned. Highs will be in the 40s Sunday. For MLK Day, we’ll have a cold but drier day.

