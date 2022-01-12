Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for a Columbus murder has been arrested in South Carolina.

Wednesday, Columbus police announced 24-year-old Corey Troupe was arrested in the Palmetto State. Jail records show he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi. The shooting happened on June 4, 2021 at Luther Wilson Apartments in Columbus.

On January 4, police established probable cause and murder warrants were issued for 17-year-old Elysia Cooley and Troupe. Cooley turned herself in to police the next day.

Authorities say they are waiting for Troupe’s extradition to Columbus. His Recorder’s Court hearing is pending his arrival.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sergeant D. Baker with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225- 4296 or email at dbaker@columbusga.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188.

