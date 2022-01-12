Business Break
Columbus woman urges community to donate blood

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in a decade, declaring a blood crisis just yesterday for the first time in history.

We talked with a Columbus native who explained her passion for giving back to the community, especially giving blood right now during this national shortage.

“I was actually given two months to live,” Latisha Hill said. “The kidney transplant actually saved my life.”

Lakisha Hill - a 39-year-old survivor. At just 25 years old, the Columbus woman was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure, both of her kidneys shutting down. She suffered seven years on dialysis, almost meeting death face-to-face.

“You know how a lot of deceased people get really dark,” Hill asked. “My skin had gotten really dark. I saw death coming. I felt it, but with God, things didn’t quite go that way.”

And now with a second chance at life, Hill is working to give other people who may be struggling that same opportunity. She and the radio station she works for - Hot 706.6 - hosted a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 665 on Victory Drive on Wednesday.

“I found out that there was a shortage of blood, and I just felt there was something I could do to give back just as somebody gave me the second opportunity to live life again,” Hill explained.

The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade, forcing hospitals to, in some cases, delay essential blood and platelet transfusions. Blood is needed every two seconds across the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.

“I know the importance of blood itself. No matter what your illness is... You could be in a car wreck today and you may be the person who needs blood tonight,” Hill said. “This is just a general thing to at least save a life.”

The are accepting blood donations until 7 p.m. tonight at VFW Post 665.

