Goodwill to hold multi-employer hiring event; over 1K jobs available
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers will be hosting a multi-employer hiring event for the Chattahoochee Valley.
Over 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available. Some of the employers on-site will include:
- Valley Hospitality
- Columbus Consolidated Government
- Columbus Police Department
- Concentrix
- IACT Health
- W.T. Miller
- Muscogee County School District
The job fair will be held on Thursday, January 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Midtown Goodwill Career Center - located at 2601 Cross Country Drive Building B.
Job seekers attending the hiring event should come interview ready with updated copies of their resume in-hand.
The event is free to the public. Safety guidelines will also still be in place with increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing and masks recommended.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, click HERE.
