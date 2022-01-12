Goodwill to hold multi-employer hiring event; over 1K jobs available

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers will be hosting a multi-employer hiring event for the Chattahoochee Valley.

Over 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available. Some of the employers on-site will include:

  • Valley Hospitality
  • Columbus Consolidated Government
  • Columbus Police Department
  • Concentrix
  • IACT Health
  • W.T. Miller
  • Muscogee County School District

The job fair will be held on Thursday, January 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Midtown Goodwill Career Center - located at 2601 Cross Country Drive Building B.

Job seekers attending the hiring event should come interview ready with updated copies of their resume in-hand.

The event is free to the public. Safety guidelines will also still be in place with increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing and masks recommended.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, click HERE.

