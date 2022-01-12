Harris Co. School District reports over 50 COVID cases among staff, students

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District reported an increase of COVID cases among students and staff in its 24th weekly report.

Between January 4 - January 10, the district’s data shows there were 44 positive cases and 218 close contact cases among students.

For staff, 13 active cases were reported with six close contact cases.

The district has over 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms. If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

