Have you been on “Auburn Twitter” lately? If not, you may be asking “what do you meme?”

Alabama ratio
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Auburn Twitter” is kind of the meme master these days.

A meme according to the dictionary, is a humorous photo.

If Auburn Basketball wins, the fans go to the loser’s Twitter account and respond with their best memes to the final score tweet.

And after Tuesday night’s victory over Alabama, the memes didn’t stop.

Auburn beat Alabama 81-77 Tuesday night, but no one is putting up numbers like Auburn Twitter.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s normal,” Harlan Bailey said on creating the memes.

The memes hit a season high. After Alabama Basketball posted their score tweet, Auburn fans replied more than 5,000 times within minutes.

“I had five in the chamber just ready to go,” Bailey added.

“No one really said ‘hey everyone get together we are going to start doing this thing were we are going to post memes on these replies’.” Alex Hawkins said.

It’s grown into a post-game routine, with players joining in on the jokes.

“They’re eating it up. KD Johnson is an animal, I know he sees the support,” Bailey said.

“I had Jabari ‘RT’ me one time, and say something and man I was so happy,” Justin Wilson said. “And I’m 38-years-old and I know that makes me sound like a loser, but I love it.”

Even big-time Bama fan Hunter Johnson appreciates the dedication to the artform.

“I would prefer Auburn to lose, but if they win, I want to see the memes,” Johnson said.

Unless of course, they’re about Alabama.

“I didn’t look at them, it was too real,” Johnson added.

The meme making is a full-time hobby for Wilson.

“Like it’s my favorite thing to do, I hope it never ends,” Wilson said.

And according to Bailey, it won’t anytime soon.

“If you think that the 5,000 replies they had were all we got for the rest of the season... people have no idea,” Bailey said. “It’s daily thing, we have so many more, ready to go.”

Auburn plays Ole Miss on Saturday.

