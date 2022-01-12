Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving to the Fountain City? New housing is on its way to Columbus soon - thanks to a new motion approved by city council.

229 affordable homes will soon be available in South Columbus. Today, Columbus City Council approved a motion to use $10.1 million to fund the project.

The property that will be revitalized is known as Elliott’s Walk on Leslie Drive in South Columbus just off Victory Drive.

“It’s a historically blighted area - very high poverty, very high unemployment,” said CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus, Cathy Williams.

However, in the early 70s, the area was home to a drive-in movie theatre.

The new, affordable homes will cost anywhere from $120,000 to $160,000. There will be 43 single family homes, 56 multi-family homes and 130 units available for people 55 and above. Construction of this housing area will be broken down into several phases, with the first phase including 20 single-family units.

“They’ll look very much like the homes we just developed in Highland Homes on Fourth,” said Williams.

NeighborWorks Columbus says the final design of the homes is similar to European style flats rather than town homes or apartments.

“I actually think this is fabulous,” said Columbus resident Marilyn Hatcher. “I think this area needs revitalizing. That’s actually why I came out to this area - to see the area and to see what it would mean to have those new homes.”

“We need homes in this area because a lot of homeless people are around here,” said Columbus resident Terry Thomas.

In fact, one official says the city of Columbus is in need of 16,000 affordable homes like these.

“There’s a gap between what’s affordable and what’s available in Columbus - it exceeds 16,000 units,” said Williams. “We’re trying to close the gap with these 229 units.”

NeighborWorks Columbus says construction of those new homes will hopefully be complete by early this summer. Anyone that was living in the area that is being redeveloped have been relocated.

