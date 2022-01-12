Business Break
LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange mayor and three city council members were sworn into office for another four years on Tuesday night.

Mayor Jim Thornton was sworn in for a third four-year term. District 1 City Councilman Dr. Tom Gore was sworn in for his third four-year term, his fifth four-year term overall. District 2 City Councilman Nathan Gaskin was sworn into office for his second four-year term. District 1 City Councilman Jim Arrington was sworn into office for his second four-year term.

The Board also elected District 2 Councilman Willie T. Edmondson as Mayor Pro Tem. The Mayor Pro Tem will assume mayoral duties in the event of the mayor’s absence.

