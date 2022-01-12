Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular comes to an end, raises more than $28K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we wind down from the holiday season, one Christmas tradition in the Chattahoochee Valley is coming to an end.

Thousands look forward each year to attending Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus. And in over two decades, the show has grown to nearly half a million lights.

As we reported recently, Chief Engineer Jerry Ludy has decided to not do the display anymore.

He and his wife, Edith, are thanking the community and those who made donations towards Make-A-Wish Georgia.

This most recent season, the Ludys raised more than $28,000 for the cause. In the past 14 years, since they’ve been taking donations, they’ve gotten a grand total of more than $205,000 to help make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

The Ludy family posted to their Facebook page:

For years, many visitors offered to donate money to Jerry Ludy to show support of the light display. Starting in 2007, Jerry and Edith decided to accept those monetary donations for a good cause and worthy foundation. For 14 years, from 2007 to 2021, The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular collected monetary donations from visitors between Thanksgiving & New Year’s Eve. With your generous assistance, The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular raised $28,110.00 in 2021, resulting in a GRAND TOTAL of $205,620.51 for the Make-A-Wish Georgia Foundation. Wow! Many children were granted wishes!!! Thank you for all of your love & support over the years and thank you for making children’s wishes come true!

Christmas won’t be the same without Ludy’s Christmas lights, but we thank them for their huge contribution to helping children with illnesses in Georgia.

