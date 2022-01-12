Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Jan. 12, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have a pretty good picture of the man suspected of stealing an armload of luxury purses from a Columbus boutique.
Ethan Salyer Luxuries provided these surveillance pictures to police after reporting the theft.
He left in what the owner described as a Silver Chevy Impala.
If you recognize the man, call police. You can remain anonymous.
