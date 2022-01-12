Business Break
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have a pretty good picture of the man suspected of stealing an armload of luxury purses from a Columbus boutique.

Ethan Salyer Luxuries provided these surveillance pictures to police after reporting the theft.

He left in what the owner described as a Silver Chevy Impala.

If you recognize the man, call police. You can remain anonymous.

