Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have a pretty good picture of the man suspected of stealing an armload of luxury purses from a Columbus boutique.

Ethan Salyer Luxuries provided these surveillance pictures to police after reporting the theft.

He left in what the owner described as a Silver Chevy Impala.

If you recognize the man, call police. You can remain anonymous.

