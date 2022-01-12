Business Break
Advertisement

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug charges.

On January 11, at approximately 4 p.m., officers attempted to conduct traffic stop on Crawford Road. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle. Officers chased the vehicle before it crashed at the intersection of Williamson Avenue and South Long Street.

38-year-old Douglas Spraggins was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Spraggins was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs
  • One count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
  • One count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
  • One count of felony probation revocation

This case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220.

