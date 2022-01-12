Quiet End to the Week; Watching Rain & Temperature Changes for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather as we end the week look quiet overall - chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and no chance of any rain through Friday. The weekend will feature big changes - a storm system moving in will cause rain coverage to go up on Saturday, but most likely not until the afternoon or evening hours. Then, rain will become likely into Saturday night and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for Sunday, with the potential for some of our northern counties to stay in the 30s. It will be a cold rain around here, but there is ice and snow potential to our north, mainly north of I-20. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast in case there are any changes! For the MLK Jr. holiday on Monday, we should stay dry and cold with highs in the 40s and lows that morning in the 20s and 30s. We will see another very cold morning heading into Tuesday with mostly 20s, but look for highs and lows to come up a bit through the middle of next week with another rain chance by next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.