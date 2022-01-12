Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse,...
Opelika police searching for suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins

Latest News

In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is seeking to identify a suspect involved...
U.S. Postal Inspection Service searching for suspect in Phenix City mail theft
U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking to identify suspect in Phenix City mail theft
U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking to identify suspect in Phenix City mail theft
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges