Sumter Co. Schools close temporarily due to increase of COVID-19 cases

Sumter County Schools is facing a driver shortage (Source: WALB)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - All Sumter County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

According to Sumter County Superintendent Walter Knighton, all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14, due to the impact of COVID-19 in the area.

The schools will be deep cleaned during this time.

Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Samford Avenue Tennis Center
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
LaGrange mayor, city council members sworn into office
