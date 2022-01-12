Sumter Co. Schools close temporarily due to increase of COVID-19 cases

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - All Sumter County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

According to Sumter County Superintendent Walter Knighton, all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14, due to the impact of COVID-19 in the area.

The schools will be deep cleaned during this time.

Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.

