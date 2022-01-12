Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando’s theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn’t affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes.”

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida’s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
Columbus mayor reinstates public health emergency, permits virtual city council meetings due to increase in COVID cases
Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse,...
Opelika police searching for suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
Auburn University receives $1.2M donation for children’s garden project