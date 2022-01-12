U.S. Postal Inspection Service searching for suspect in Phenix City mail theft
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is seeking to identify a suspect involved in a theft at a Phenix City business.
On or around January 5, the USPIS was contacted about the theft. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says it happened on or around January 4 near 9th Avenue.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
