Alabama national forests offering fee-free days in 2022
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - National forests in Alabama are having a few fee-free days in 2022!
The first fee-free day of 2022 is during Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 17. All standard amenity sites - such as day-use and picnic areas - are waived during fee-free days. However, the waiver doesn’t include camping fees, shooting range fees, or boat launch fees.
For future planning, the U.S. Forest Service will observe fee-free days for these dates in 2022:
• January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• February 21: Presidents Day
• June 11: National Get Outdoors Day
• September 24: National Public Lands Day
• November 11: Veterans Day
For more information on Alabama national parks, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.