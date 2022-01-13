Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of LaGrange offering juvenile counseling program

(Source: City of Lagrange)
(Source: City of Lagrange)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is partnering with West Georgia Counseling and Assessment to offer counseling for juveniles.

The program is a behavioral-health related response to police calls involving juveniles. If LaGrange police believe a child or their family is in need of counseling, West Georgia Counseling and Assessment steps in to offer services within 24 hours. The idea was presented before the County’s Board of Commissioners.

“The police department presented concerns regarding the amount of hours they were spending in family’s homes dealing with issues that did not rise to the level of criminal offense,” said CEO of West Georgia Counseling and Assessment, Andrea Malone.

The services will be offered for the next year. West Georgia Counseling will be on call Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. They will also be providing services on weekends and holidays.

The LaGrange Juvenile Court will also help with carrying out this program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
(Source: Auburn Police Department)
Auburn police arrest, charge woman in connection with Wrights Mill Rd. shooting
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula

Latest News

Alabama national forests offering fee-free days in 2022
St. Francis Hospital in Columbus celebrates partnership with Emory Healthcare and LifePoint...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare awarded perinatal care certification
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office invests in equipment to prevent spread of COVID in the jail
Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) in Montgomery, Ala.
Alabama Dept. of Revenue extends 2022 motor vehicle registration deadlines in certain cases