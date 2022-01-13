City of LaGrange offering juvenile counseling program

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is partnering with West Georgia Counseling and Assessment to offer counseling for juveniles.

The program is a behavioral-health related response to police calls involving juveniles. If LaGrange police believe a child or their family is in need of counseling, West Georgia Counseling and Assessment steps in to offer services within 24 hours. The idea was presented before the County’s Board of Commissioners.

“The police department presented concerns regarding the amount of hours they were spending in family’s homes dealing with issues that did not rise to the level of criminal offense,” said CEO of West Georgia Counseling and Assessment, Andrea Malone.

The services will be offered for the next year. West Georgia Counseling will be on call Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. They will also be providing services on weekends and holidays.

The LaGrange Juvenile Court will also help with carrying out this program.

