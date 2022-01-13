Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dry through the workweek, Rain moves in late Saturday before turning colder

Tyler’s Forecast
After some high clouds this morning, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and milder....
After some high clouds this morning, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and milder. Highs in the lower 60s.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some high clouds this morning, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Mostly clear and very chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine most of Friday with some clouds starting to roll in late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weekend features some big changes! Expect limited sunshine Saturday. Dry to start but rain moves in from west to east late afternoon and early in the evening after topping out in the low 60s for another day. Rain looks steady Saturday night and Sunday morning, heavy at times. No storms are expected but 1 to as much as 2 inches of rainfall is in the forecast with a surface low located just to our south. Turning colder and windy Sunday as an upper level low moves over north Georgia and Tennessee. Expect an occasional cold rain in the Chattahoochee Valley with a wintry mess from near Atlanta north and eastward, including rain, ice and snow. At this point, we just expect a flake or two down to the I-85 corridor at best. We’ll continue to watch things just in case. Cold and dry for MLK Jr. Day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs likely in the upper 40s. Lows in the 20s Tuesday morning. A gradual warming trend is expected starting Tuesday afternoon. After that, it appears a chance of showers returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
(Source: Auburn Police Department)
Auburn police arrest, charge woman in connection with Wrights Mill Rd. shooting
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Quiet End to the Week; Watching Rain & Temperature Changes for the Weekend
We’ll have sun and some occasional clouds mixing in the next few days but we stay dry through...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Sun mixed with some clouds by the afternoon. Turning milder.
Cold nights, milder afternoons through Saturday; Watching a weekend system