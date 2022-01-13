Dry through the workweek, Rain moves in late Saturday before turning colder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some high clouds this morning, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy and milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Mostly clear and very chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine most of Friday with some clouds starting to roll in late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weekend features some big changes! Expect limited sunshine Saturday. Dry to start but rain moves in from west to east late afternoon and early in the evening after topping out in the low 60s for another day. Rain looks steady Saturday night and Sunday morning, heavy at times. No storms are expected but 1 to as much as 2 inches of rainfall is in the forecast with a surface low located just to our south. Turning colder and windy Sunday as an upper level low moves over north Georgia and Tennessee. Expect an occasional cold rain in the Chattahoochee Valley with a wintry mess from near Atlanta north and eastward, including rain, ice and snow. At this point, we just expect a flake or two down to the I-85 corridor at best. We’ll continue to watch things just in case. Cold and dry for MLK Jr. Day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs likely in the upper 40s. Lows in the 20s Tuesday morning. A gradual warming trend is expected starting Tuesday afternoon. After that, it appears a chance of showers returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

