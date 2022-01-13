Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine to join BANKS Food Hall lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BANKS Food Hall, developed by W.C. Bradley Real Estate, announced their newest vendor on Thursday, January 13.

Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine is a local, family-owned business, by Miguel Pacle and Grace Frost, that many may recognize throughout the community.

Filberto’s began serving the community in 2020 at Market Days in Uptown Columbus and quickly became one of the more popular food vendors at the weekly market.

“We are elated to be the newest vendor at Banks Food Hall,” said Miguel Pacle, Co -Owner of Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine. “We can’t wait to give the community a new dining experience while sharing our Filipino culture and traditions.”

BANKS Food Hall is located at 1002 Bay Avenue in Columbus.

