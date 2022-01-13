Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office invests in equipment to prevent spread of COVID in the jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is getting new tools to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says the sheriff’s department is using defoggers to spray disinfectant in the jail cells to get rid of any type of COVID particles.

The sheriff’s office did a demonstration of this at the Muscogee County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13. Sheriff Countryman says the disinfectant is a dry solution and it’s safe to spray anywhere and on anything - it will not harm pets or people.

“We want to insure the public and loved ones of those who are here that we have a safe environment try to make it COVID free,” said Sheriff Countryman.

The sheriff’s office is also buying equipment to spray and sanitize the sheriff cars.

