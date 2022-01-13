Muscogee County sheriff weighs in on COVID-19 deaths among law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police officers encounter dangerous situations everyday some ending in death.

According to the National Law Enforcement Fund, COVID was the leading cause of death among law enforcement.

301 officers have died across the United States from COVID. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says they have seen this first hand.

Countryman says since the inception of COVID-19, 97 of their deputies have tested positive for COVID and two have died. He was brought to tears as he remembered Sergeants Bobby Williams and Sherman Peebles.

“We have families that are suffering because they don’t have their husbands or their loved ones at home with them that when they die in the line of duty from these COVID related deaths that there is no other way that we can see justice. There’s no victim besides the family that there is no person that we can go and arrest for us to even seek and to have a little justice in this,” said Countryman.

Sheriff Countryman cautions people to take COVID serious - if not for the safety of themselves and their loved ones, then be cautious for the safety of others.

As it stands now, Countryman says there are eight positive cases at the sheriff’s department.

