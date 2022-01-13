Business Break
Nice Friday Ahead; Heavy Rain & Winter Weather (For Some) This Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday looks fantastic with another chilly start and then a pleasant afternoon. We will have a mostly sunny sky through most of the day, but clouds will increase late Friday into Saturday. The weekend forecast will feature big changes - we expect a dry start on Saturday, but a few showers are possible by early evening. Then, a big soaking will be expected Saturday night, overnight and into Sunday with up to 2-3 inches of rain possible. Some wintry weather is also likely with this system, especially north of I-20 where snow and ice will be expected. For our neck of the woods, it looks like a cold rain, but it would not surprise me to see a few snowflakes mixing in across northern Tallapoosa and Chambers Counties, along with Troup and Meriwether Counties, as the system moves out. It won’t be anything that will stick or cause any problems. For the MLK Jr. Day on Monday, it will be windy, cold, and mostly sunny. Look for 20s heading into early Tuesday morning, but temperatures will be warming up a bit through the middle of next week. Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

