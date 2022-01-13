Business Break
Off-duty officer fatally shot protecting girlfriend during robbery

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Investigators say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed in an exchange of gunfire with attempted robbers while house hunting with his girlfriend.

Even in her deep pain and sorrow, mother Claudia Membreno wants everyone to know her 27-year-old son, Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, was her world.

“I love him too much. He’s my son. He’s my baby,” she said. “My heart is just broken.”

Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was off-duty when he was fatally shot in an...
Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was off-duty when he was fatally shot in an armed robbery attempt. He was a three-year veteran of the department.(Source: LAPD, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Investigators say Arroyos was off-duty around 9 p.m. Monday while house hunting in South Los Angeles with his girlfriend. They were approached by three men in a pickup truck in an armed robbery attempt. Arroyos yelled at his girlfriend to run, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told CNN. She was not hurt in the incident.

However, Arroyos was hit during an exchange of gunfire and later died at the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday that their homicide investigators have arrested four people in connection with Arroyos’ murder.

“I’m unhappy because my son is never coming to me, but I’m happy because the police is helping me,” Membreno said.

Arroyos’ mother says since he was 10 years, he wanted to become a police officer. She beamed with pride while talking about her son, who graduated from UC Berkeley with honors and was a three-year veteran of the LAPD.

Membreno thinks her son’s killers were after his necklace. She says she can’t believe anyone would take his life for so little.

“That chain is $200. For $200, you take the life of my son? I know I have my dad and my husband, but it’s different because that is my boy. That is my little baby, my pollito,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

