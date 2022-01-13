St. Francis-Emory Healthcare awarded perinatal care certification

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has earned a certification for excellence in pregnancies and births.

The hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Perinatal Care Certification. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification uses standards, guidelines and The Joint Commission’s perinatal care core performance measures for managing and monitoring aspects of perinatal care that are critical to improving and maintaining the health of newborns and their mothers.

“We are proud of the work our team does to ensure safety for our smallest patients during the birth experience and at home,” said Director of Women’s Services, Laura Christmas. “At St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, our newborns and families are in the best possible hands. From our OB physicians to specialized nurses, anesthesiologists, social workers and more – our interdisciplinary medical team is takes tremendous pride in providing the gold standard of perinatal care to our patients.”

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare underwent an rigorous, unannounced review and were selected due to their compliance with certification standards.

