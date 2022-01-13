Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Blood Saves Lives Telethon yields 85 blood donation appointments

WTVM partners with Red Cross for third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon
WTVM partners with Red Cross for third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to build the supply, WTVM partnered with the Red Cross on Wednesday for the third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon.

It is National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in a decade.

For the first time in history, the organization declared a blood crisis.

Red Cross volunteers were at our station from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking calls and making appointments for people to give blood.

News Leader 9 is happy to report 85 appointments were made for blood donations. The Red Cross estimates that translates to 255 lives potentially saved!

We thank everyone so much who called in to help.

If you weren’t able to make it today, there are still plenty of chances. Monetary donations are also welcome. To donate, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Hundreds of affordable homes coming to South Columbus
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula

Latest News

Muscogee County sheriff weighs in on recent shootings
Muscogee County sheriff weighs in on COVID-19 deaths among law enforcement
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Columbus woman urges community to donate blood
Columbus woman urges community to donate blood