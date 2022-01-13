WTVM Blood Saves Lives Telethon yields 85 blood donation appointments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to build the supply, WTVM partnered with the Red Cross on Wednesday for the third annual Blood Saves Lives Telethon.

It is National Blood Donor Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in a decade.

For the first time in history, the organization declared a blood crisis.

Red Cross volunteers were at our station from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. taking calls and making appointments for people to give blood.

News Leader 9 is happy to report 85 appointments were made for blood donations. The Red Cross estimates that translates to 255 lives potentially saved!

We thank everyone so much who called in to help.

If you weren’t able to make it today, there are still plenty of chances. Monetary donations are also welcome. To donate, visit here.

