WWII soldier’s letter home delivered 76 years later

By WFXT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WOBURN, Mass. (WFXT) - A letter written by a young Army sergeant during World War II to his mother in Massachusetts was lost in the mail for 76 years until finally being delivered.

On Dec. 6, 1945, months after World War II ended, a 22-year-old Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote a note to his mother in Woburn, Massachusetts, while he was overseas in Germany. The letter was lost in the mail, long forgotten, until late 2021 when it suddenly and inexplicably showed up at a United States Postal Service facility in Pittsburgh.

John Gonsalves died six years before the letter was discovered, his mother long gone, so it was delivered to his next-of-kin, his widow Angelina “Jean” Gonsalves, whom the young soldier met five years after he sent the letter.

Angelina Gonsalves didn’t know the letter existed until she received it on Dec. 9, 2021.

“The mailman came, and he said, ‘Was your husband in the service?’ And I said, ‘Yes, he was.’ And he said, ‘Well, I think I have a letter for you,’” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, and then, just his handwriting and everything, you know? It was just so amazing.”

After the war, Angelina and John married and settled in Woburn. They raised five children and were happily married for 61 years.

Angelina Gonsalves, who turns 90 this month, finds comfort reading these sweet words from a brave son to his worried mother.

“It says, ‘Dear Mom, recieved another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is OK. As for myself, I’m fine and getting along OK. But as far as the food, it’s pretty lousy,’” she read. “At the end, he said, ‘Love and kisses, your son Johnny. I’ll be seeing you soon, I hope,’ which I thought was wonderful.”

It turns out that a letter from the past was the best present that could be delivered.

“He was a good man. He really was. Everybody loved him,” Angelina Gonsalves said. “It’s like he came back to me, you know? Really. That was amazing.”

Along with the handwritten letter was a note from a USPS employee explaining that they weren’t sure where the letter had been, but it arrived at the facility about six weeks before it was delivered.

“Due to the age and significance to your family history, delivering this letter was of utmost importance to us,” the note read.

The Gonsalves family called the facility to thank them for their dedication to delivering the letter.

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

