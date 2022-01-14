Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ALDOT equipment building ‘a total loss’ after fire in Eufaula

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation(ALDOT) is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday night causing one of their buildings in Eufaula to go up in flames.

According to Eufaula Fire Chief Ryan Feggins, the building, and most - if not all - of the equipment inside is a total loss.

“There is nothing left but burned bits and pieces of charred equipment, hazardous remains of what the building used to be and the smell of smoke,” said Feggins.

A smell that greets you all the way from the front of the campus, six buildings away.

According to Feggins, the fire station received the call about 15 minutes after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“Large fire, a lot of explosions that the neighbors were hearing but they didn’t know where it was coming from,” said Feggins.

Chief Feggins says he sent four fire trucks to respond to the fire, but for one of the buildings it was too late.

“It was well involved by the time we got there. At this time they lost everything in the area at the facility,” explained Feggins.

According to ALDOT, the building that was destroyed was their equipment building holding vehicles and other necessary equipment.

Thankfully, the fire fighters were able to save another building that caught fire just a few hundred feet away from their chemical building.

As of right now, Feggins says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

ALDOT is responsible for maintaining safe roadways and bridges throughout the state of Alabama.

“ALDOT says the local Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and as of right now they have not determined the cause of the fire or the dollar amount of damage,” said Feggins.

Fire Chief Feggins says while the fire was very destructive, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
(Source: Auburn Police Department)
Auburn police arrest, charge woman in connection with Wrights Mill Rd. shooting
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula

Latest News

Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders as First Friday Heroes
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders as First Friday Heroes
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false positive COVID test results
Alabama national forests offering fee-free days in 2022