Army offers $50K enlistment bonus to new recruits

U.S. Army
U.S. Army(Source: Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Army is offering it’s largest enlistment bonus ever. $50,000 will be available for highly skilled recruits signing a six year active duty contract.

Previously, the monetary incentive capped at $40,000. The demand to fill critical career fields amid the pandemic is at an all-time high, therefore, the Army has hiked up the price by ten thousand dollars.

According to Lieutenant Colonel David Hensel, those critical jobs can range from being an infantry soldier, dealing with missiles, running radio, or cyber work.

Lieutenant Colonel Hensel says the Army is competing with civilian employers to offer better incentives to attract more people to the Army.

“A lot employers right now are offering a lot of incentives from signing bonuses to educational benefits,” said Lieutenant Colonel Hensel. “A lot of the things that traditionally have been almost exclusive domain of the military.”

Lieutenant Colonel Hensel says while anyone up to age 34 can join the military without a waiver, they are really looking to attract the people ages 17 to 24.

