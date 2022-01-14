Business Break
Arrest made in SUV theft that sparked Amber Alert in Georgia

Dieu Doumdje
Dieu Doumdje(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Authorities have made an arrest in the Nov. 10 theft of a car while an Atlanta-area baby was inside, setting off an Amber Alert until the child was found safe.

After the theft, news media covered the case extensively until the 1-year-old Blaise Barnett of Clarkston was found 36 hours later safe inside a parked car.

Police said Friday an arrest had been Thursday in the case by Dekalb County school officers.

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was recovered. Blaise has not yet been found.

Dieu Doumdje is being housed at the Dekalb County Jail on a charge of theft by taking. Authorities were unsure whether further charges were pending.

Blaise’s parents said they were unloading groceries from the vehicle around 1 a.m. when they stepped inside for a few seconds. During that time, someone stole the SUV with Blaise inside.

Around two hours later, the SUV was found abandoned about two miles away. Neither Blaise nor his car seat were in it.

The next day, a woman who lives on Rogers Street in Clarkston contacted police and said she found a young child in her unlocked vehicle in her driveway.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL/CBS46

