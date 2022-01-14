Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn dean lone remaining finalist for presidency

A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other...
A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they were guaranteed the job.

An announcement released Friday says engineering dean Chris Roberts will meet with members of the university community next week as he is considered to succeed Jay Gogue.

The statement says two other candidates refused to visit campus unless they knew they’d get the job. They were eliminated from contention and their names haven’t been released.

Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’

Latest News

A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
Crash blocks lanes on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
Columbus native leading Northside girls basketball team to victory
Columbus native leading Northside girls basketball team to victory
Inflation hits 39-year high
Consumer prices soar to highest since 1982
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found