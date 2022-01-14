Business Break
BBB warns of uptick in COVID-19 testing scams

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing...
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing sites used to collect personal and insurance information.(zstockphotos via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers targeting people in need of COVID-19 tests.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing sites used to collect personal information.

In one version of this scam, the BBB says you show up at the testing site. But before you can get a test, you are asked to provide personal information and give a picture of your driver’s license and insurance card.

Then, a swab is taken with a promise of results within a short time, but the test is ultimately fake and the results never arrive.

According to the BBB, another version of this con involves providing the same personal information while scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 test online.

When you show up for your appointment, however, the pharmacy has no record of your appointment.

The BBB reminds consumers that no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S. at health centers and select pharmacies. Someone asking for payment for a test means it’s likely a scam.

Also, make sure you only get tested at authorized testing sites or health centers. You can check your local health department’s website to find authorized sites in your area.

Furthermore, the BBB warns consumers to be wary of unsolicited callers and messages. Do not provide any personal details before confirming they are coming from a legitimate source.

If you’ve spotted a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker, even if you didn’t fall victim or lose any money. Your report can help others avoid common scam tactics.

