Columbus Health Department offering fatherhood training

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department has begun virtual classes for a program to help Columbus fathers. The sole purpose of the program is to help fathers learn better parenting skills.

Georgia Strong Families, a program offered at the Columbus Health Department, has been hosting a program called Fatherhood Initiative.

The virtual classes kicked off Thursday and will be held for the next 12 weeks via Zoom. Every Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., expectant and existing fathers will have the chance to learn about childcare resources, housing referrals, job readiness and more.

“I want to say there’s been over 60 fathers that have been involved in the program. Some of the fathers - two of the fathers in particular - they were so motivated, they went out and started their own nonprofit,” said Jerome Dingle with Georgia Strong Families.

To participate in the program, an expectant or existing father must be between 15 and 60 and reside in Columbus or Muscogee County. They must be parenting a newborn child no older than 18 months old.

To sign up, visit here.

