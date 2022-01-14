Columbus Health Dept. announces new changes for COVID vaccines, testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department announced a few changes to its COVID vaccination and testing clinic.

Vaccines will now be given inside the Columbus Health Department - located at 5601 Veterans Parkway - from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drive-thru testing in Columbus will be held at the Columbus Civic Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. through Saturday, January 15.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, testing will move to the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center - located at 5025 Steam Mill Road. Hours for testing will remain Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

There is no charge for vaccines or testing at any health department location.

Pre-registration for testing is strongly encouraged. Click HERE to pre-register.

