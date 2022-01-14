Business Break
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’

PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)(Bravo | Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman was in the national spotlight last night as she was among those featured on Bravo’s Project Runway.

31-year-old Kopper Williams, a hairstylist at Brushed by Lindsey, was on the series that showcases fashion and encourages driven stylists and designers to craft their best work.

The episode aired last night at 9 p.m.

Williams and the other stylists came up with the hairstyle that the designers then had to create and an outfit to compliment. Williams and her designer were among the top looks of the night.

Here’s a fun fact: Kopper is the daughter of Columbus Police Department’s Chief of Staff, Katina Williams.

Congratulations Kopper on a job well done!

