Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus

Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus
Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS is on the scene of a now-quenched blaze in Columbus.

The fire broke out in a vacant building, formerly the Exide battery plant, on Allied Drive.

Multiple fire units remain on scene although the fire has been put out.

Allied Drive is blocked currently. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
(Source: Auburn Police Department)
Auburn police arrest, charge woman in connection with Wrights Mill Rd. shooting
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula

Latest News

Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
KJ pkg
ALDOT equipment building ‘a total loss’ after fire in Eufaula
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders as First Friday Heroes
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders as First Friday Heroes
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false positive COVID test results