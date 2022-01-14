Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS is on the scene of a now-quenched blaze in Columbus.

The fire broke out in a vacant building, formerly the Exide battery plant, on Allied Drive.

Multiple fire units remain on scene although the fire has been put out.

Allied Drive is blocked currently. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.