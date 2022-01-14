Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews responded to a shed fire in Columbus on Friday evening.

Two sheds caught on fire around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Rose Hill Street.

According to the Columbus Chief Fire Battalion, there were no injuries. Officials are unsure of how the fire started.

