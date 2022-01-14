Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus

Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus
Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire crews responded to a shed fire in Columbus on Friday evening.

Two sheds caught on fire around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Rose Hill Street.

According to the Columbus Chief Fire Battalion, there were no injuries. Officials are unsure of how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 online and on air for details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
New safety barriers coming to JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
New safety barriers coming to JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
Columbus woman appears on Project Runway
PROJECT RUNWAY -- Episode 1911 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Bravo)
Columbus woman appears on ‘Project Runway’