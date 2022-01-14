Business Break
Keep Columbus Beautiful, Turn Around Columbus Inc. to host community cleanup in honor of MLK Day

Several events are planned for this weekend.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with Turn Around Columbus Inc. to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in the community with a cleanup.

The cleanup will begin on January 17 at the MLK Learning Trail at 10 a.m. and will end around 12 p.m.

Community leaders and volunteers are instructed to gather at one of the two locations listed below by 9:30 that morning:

  • Carver High School: 3100 8th Street Columbus, Ga.
  • A.J. McClung YMCA: 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Columbus, Ga.

Buses will be on-site to transport volunteers to both the starting point of the trail, and back to their vehicles once the cleanup ends. Lunch will be provided at 12 p.m.

Gloves, trash bags, and limited trash grabbers will be provided.

Click HERE to register and for more information.

