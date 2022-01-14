Lanett’s new welcome center shows off economic growth in Alabama

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama opened a brand new welcome center Friday morning, Jan. 14, on I-85. Projects like this have been put on the back burner for decades, but Alabama’s growing economy helped bring this project to life.

16-thousand square feet. State of the art. Alabama’s new welcome center is the new front door of the state for those who travel in from Georgia on Interstate 85.

“Here in Sweet Home Alabama, we take pride in our southern hospitality,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The bricks, sidewalks and sod show much more than a welcome center though - its a sign of major economic progress in Alabama.

In the last 10 years, Alabama has been able to flush away a number of financial issues.

“Well our economy’s certainly strong…and growing,” said Governor Ivey.

The old welcome center wasn’t very welcoming - not a facility the state was proud of...

“This is now the template for what is going to happen throughout the state,” said Lee Sentell, Alabama Tourism Director.

But now the new facility, like Alabama’s economy, shows a new era for the state.

“This needs to be first class, and I believe it is,” said Governor Ivey.

The project took two years to complete. The funding came from both the state and federal government levels.

