Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lanett’s new welcome center shows off economic growth in Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama Sign
Sweet Home Alabama Sign(Source: Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama opened a brand new welcome center Friday morning, Jan. 14, on I-85. Projects like this have been put on the back burner for decades, but Alabama’s growing economy helped bring this project to life.

16-thousand square feet. State of the art. Alabama’s new welcome center is the new front door of the state for those who travel in from Georgia on Interstate 85.

“Here in Sweet Home Alabama, we take pride in our southern hospitality,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The bricks, sidewalks and sod show much more than a welcome center though - its a sign of major economic progress in Alabama.

In the last 10 years, Alabama has been able to flush away a number of financial issues.

“Well our economy’s certainly strong…and growing,” said Governor Ivey.

The old welcome center wasn’t very welcoming - not a facility the state was proud of...

“This is now the template for what is going to happen throughout the state,” said Lee Sentell, Alabama Tourism Director.

But now the new facility, like Alabama’s economy, shows a new era for the state.

“This needs to be first class, and I believe it is,” said Governor Ivey.

The project took two years to complete. The funding came from both the state and federal government levels.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

U.S. Army
Army offers $50K enlistment bonus to new recruits
Columbus Health Department vaccinating homebound seniors.
Columbus Health Dept. announces new changes for COVID vaccines, testing
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations of children in...
Alabama pediatric COVID hospitalizations at record high
Several events are planned for this weekend.
Keep Columbus Beautiful, Turn Around Columbus Inc. to host community cleanup in honor of MLK Day