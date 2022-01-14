Muscogee County School District to continue mask requirement on buses, indoors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will continue the requirement of masks inside of buildings and on buses.

The school district originally planned to move to mask-optional on January 18 - however, with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the district will continue to require masks inside of buildings and on buses for all students, staff and visitors.

According to Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis, the district has continued to follow the advice and recommendations of our local medical panel based on local health and safety conditions.

The school district has more than 30,000 students and 5,000 staff members.

