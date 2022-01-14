Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County School District to continue mask requirement on buses, indoors

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will continue the requirement of masks inside of buildings and on buses.

The school district originally planned to move to mask-optional on January 18 - however, with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the district will continue to require masks inside of buildings and on buses for all students, staff and visitors.

According to Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis, the district has continued to follow the advice and recommendations of our local medical panel based on local health and safety conditions.

The school district has more than 30,000 students and 5,000 staff members.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

Several events are planned for this weekend.
Keep Columbus Beautiful, Turn Around Columbus Inc. to host community cleanup in honor of MLK Day
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Kemp goes big on spending, seeking $3B increase for Georgia
Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus
Fire crews respond to battery plant fire on Allied Dr. in Columbus
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state