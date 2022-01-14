New safety barriers coming to JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some major safety changes are in the works for JR Allen Parkway.

It is one of the busiest roadways in the city and has seen its share of accidents. The Department of Transportation decided to install four strand safety rails instead of concrete barriers.

Jesse Abercrombie with the Georgia DOT says the rails will help keep drivers from crossing over into traffic that is going the other way.

“That cable has very high tension on it and what happens is when a car goes off the road, it will actually catch the car - it will let it give some cushion and keep the car from going all the way across the median into oncoming traffic,” said Abercrombie.

Abercrombie says the work stretches all the way from the Alabama line to Flat Rock Road and should be complete in about eight months.

