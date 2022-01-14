Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders as First Friday Heroes

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This month’s First Friday Heroes were recently announced. First responders are recognized for their service in Columbus once a month.

One story shared was when a patient’s room at Piedmont Columbus Regional caught fire. Columbus police department K-9 Handler Special Operations, Brian Dudley was around and immediately took action by taking the flames out with his feet.

Officer Brian Dudley heard the commotion grabbed a blanket and also ran to help put out the fire.

“I was just walking around and that’s when I observed the fire out there, again like I said without Piedmont giving me the opportunity I wouldn’t have been in that place at that time to help prevent the fire,” said Special Operations K-9 handler, Brian Dudley.

Another person recognized was family nurse practitioner, Carissa Deher.

News Leader 9 thanks all of the first responders for making Columbus a safer place.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

