Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Disturbing details are being uncovered about a new sexual assault case involving the man accused of killing a five year old Phenix City girl.

According to a Columbus police incident report obtained by News Leader 9, a 31-year-old woman claims Jeremy Williams sodomized her the night before Kamarie Holland’s body was found.

The woman told police it happened at William’s home on Dozier Street on December 12.

According to the report, the victim got into an argument with her boyfriend and no longer wanted to remain at her residence. With nowhere to go, the victim reached out to a friend who connected her with Williams.

She ended up at Williams’ residence on Dozier Street where she got an unsettling feeling and then tried to leave. Williams then placed a deep freezer in front of the door to block her entry. The victim claims he came up behind her, and covered her mouth and then forced her to perform sex acts.

Williams also called the adult victim by Kamarie’s name during the assault and told her he had taught a 5-year-old how to have oral sex, the report details.

The victim explains in the report that the only way she could get away from Williams was to tell him where to buy drugs. They then left the residence and stopped at the store, where the victim mentioned she had to use the restroom. Williams instructed her to leave all her belongings and cell phone with him while she went.

The victim had a second phone which she used to call for help while locked in the bathroom. She remained in the restroom until Williams’ car left the parking lot of the store.

The following day, Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple, reported her missing. She was found that night in a vacant home previously occupied by Williams.

Both Jeremy Williams and Kamarie’s mother are facing murder charges in the little girl’s death.

