Showers Returning this Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
Highway 80 Sunshine in Opelika, AL
Highway 80 Sunshine in Opelika, AL(Suzanne Hoy)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly sunny skies around for the last day of the week will put our highs in the 60s with breezy conditions decreasing throughout the afternoon. We are tracking some changes for the weekend though as clouds return to the Chattahoochee Valley by Saturday morning and stick around through Sunday night. Any winter weather this weekend should stay off to our north with the bulk of winter weather occurring in the far northeastern portions of GA and some wintry mix possible north of I-20 around the Atlanta area. For us, we cannot completely rule out a snowflake or two late Sunday night, but I really think most, if not all, of the moisture and precipitation will be out of our area before we drop the temperatures enough to see any wintry mixed precipitation. That being said, this is a very dynamic system that we will be watching closely over the coming days as we fine-tune our forecast. Sunshine returns by Saturday while cool mornings and mild afternoons dominate the forecast until a couple of showers return by midweek.

