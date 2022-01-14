Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Columbus Health Department offering fatherhood training