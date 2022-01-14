Business Break
Troup County releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

(WCJB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County has released its holiday schedule for Monday, January 17.

The Troup County Government Building and all convenience centers will not be open for business on Monday, January 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

The government building and all convenience centers will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, January 18.

