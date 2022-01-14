Weekend Rain for the Valley; Winter Weather Troubles to the North

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All eyes are still on the weekend storm system, and it will bring a variety of weather to the Deep South. Saturday will start off dry around here with mostly cloudy skies, but we expect a chance of rain to move in a little later in the afternoon or early evening. Better rain chances will be on the way for Saturday evening and night, and overnight into Sunday. From there, we expect showers to be more scattered during the day on Sunday, but temperatures will hold in the 40s all day, with the potential for some 30s in our northern counties. Because of this, some wintry mix of weather is possible across our far northern tier of counties, but little to no accumulation is expected, along with no major impacts. For the rest of us, I suppose it’s not out of the question to see a snowflake or two as this system finally moves out, but again, we don’t expect any issues with travel or anything sticking on the ground around here! The King holiday looks cold and dry, and we expect dry weather to stick around through Tuesday with morning lows on Tuesday morning down in the 20s. Our next rain chances rolls in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and we will deal with another rain chance by next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for highs and 20s and 30s for lows, running a little below average.

