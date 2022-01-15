Columbus native leading Northside girls basketball team to victory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native is back and making an impact on the community at Northside High School.

Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach Jarquella Woods is a former Pacelli and Carver High School student and basketball player. Last year, she led Northside to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Woods is currently leading the Lady Patriots to a 15-2 overall record and undefeated in the region.

Tonight, the Lady Patriots won 54-40 against Griffin High School. This brings the team to 1st in Region 2-5A at 5-0 with a 15-2 overall record.

Coach Woods, a second year high school coach said, “Big win for our team tonight against a very talented Griffin team. Defense wins ball games and tonight the ladies played great defense.”

The Lady Patriots play Callaway High at home on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

