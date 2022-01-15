Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

53-year-old Lisa Meredith went missing from Piedmont Columbus Regional on 10th St. on Jan. 9 around 2:00 a.m.

Meredith has naturally black but also has gray throughout. She is 5′1″ and weighs 110 pounds. She suffers from seizures, aneurysms and also needs some assistance walking. 

If you have any information on Meredith’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
Man steals luxury purses from Columbus boutique
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Gang Task Force cracks down on gangs in Columbus
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Troupe was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of South Carolina native Marcel Samedi.
Columbus murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

Latest News

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus
Fire crews respond to shed fire on 11th Ave. in Columbus
New safety barriers coming to JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
New safety barriers coming to JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
Columbus woman appears on Project Runway