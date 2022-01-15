Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

53-year-old Lisa Meredith went missing from Piedmont Columbus Regional on 10th St. on Jan. 9 around 2:00 a.m.

Meredith has naturally black but also has gray throughout. She is 5′1″ and weighs 110 pounds. She suffers from seizures, aneurysms and also needs some assistance walking.

If you have any information on Meredith’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.